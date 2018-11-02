Another Storm With Lots of Wind

Another cold front arrives today with more scattered rain showers for the valleys and snow for the higher elevations above 7500 ft. Lots of wind is expected as well. We'll see a decent storm system Saturday night and Sunday, with heavy mountain snow possible.

Friday: Showers with highs in the low to mid 50's. Gusty SW winds 15-35 MPH.

Saturday: Chance of early showers, drier in the afternoon and evening, Partly sunny, with a high into the lower 50's.

Sunday: Showers likely, Cloudy, with a high into the low 40's. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow, with a high into the lower 40's. Chance of precipitation is 30%.