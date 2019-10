Patchy freezing fog overnight, otherwise sunny and cold. A slight chance of snow through Wyoming.

Thursday: Areas of fog in the morning, partly sunny for the afternoon and evening, with a high near 35. SE Winds 5-10 mph. A weak system will brush by the region, bringing a slight chance of snow to the Western Wyoming mountains.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 40°.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high into the lower 40's.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high into the mid 40's.