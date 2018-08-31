Average Temperatures with Breezy Afternoon Winds

Cooler temperatures are expected for today as northwesterly flow ensues across the region. Expect breezy afternoon winds and a small chance for thunderstorms in the high country. Saturday will be a sunny, pleasant day, with slightly below average temps.

Today: Sunny with highs near 80°. Breezy

Saturday: Sunny with highs into the upper 70's and lower 80's.

Sunday: A few mountain thunderstorms with highs into the lower 80's

Monday: Sunny, with highs in the low 80's.