Average Temperatures with Breezy Afternoon Winds
Cooler temperatures are expected for today as northwesterly flow ensues across the region. Expect breezy afternoon winds and a small chance for thunderstorms in the high country. Saturday will be a sunny, pleasant day, with slightly below average temps.
Today: Sunny with highs near 80°. Breezy
Saturday: Sunny with highs into the upper 70's and lower 80's.
Sunday: A few mountain thunderstorms with highs into the lower 80's
Monday: Sunny, with highs in the low 80's.