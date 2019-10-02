Local Forecast

Below Average Temps into the Weekend

By:

Posted: Oct 02, 2019 05:55 AM MDT

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 05:55 AM MDT

One area of low pressure is leaving, only to be replaced with another low from the Northwest on Friday. We'll see a few snow showers in our mountains for Wednesday with a break on Thursday, before more scattered showers arrive on Friday.

Wednesday - Highs into the low 50's, mostly sunny for the Snake River Plain, scattered snow showers for our local mountains. 

Thursday - Highs near 60, mostly sunny.

Friday - Windy, chance of rain and snow with highs into the lower 60's. Windy, with SW winds 15-30 mph.

Saturday - Sunny, with highs into the low 60's.

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories