Breezy and Cold This Week

Posted: Nov 05, 2018 04:45 AM MST

With a continuation of northwesterly flow across the region, we'll continue to see a few chances for showers over the next few days. However, high pressure will build mid-week, resulting in cold and clear nights with temperatures dipping into the teens across the Snake River Plain. 

Today: Partly/Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid-40's. 20% chance of showers with a better chance towards Rexburg and points north. 

Tonight: Chilly and mostly cloudy. A small chance for showers. Lows in the upper 20's. 

Tomorrow: More chances for showers, especially in the northern portions of the Snake River Plain and Highlands. Highs in the low 40's and breezy. 

Wednesday: Partly Sunny with highs near 40. Breezy. 

