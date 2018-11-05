Breezy and Cold This Week

With a continuation of northwesterly flow across the region, we'll continue to see a few chances for showers over the next few days. However, high pressure will build mid-week, resulting in cold and clear nights with temperatures dipping into the teens across the Snake River Plain.

Today: Partly/Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid-40's. 20% chance of showers with a better chance towards Rexburg and points north.

Tonight: Chilly and mostly cloudy. A small chance for showers. Lows in the upper 20's.

Tomorrow: More chances for showers, especially in the northern portions of the Snake River Plain and Highlands. Highs in the low 40's and breezy.

Wednesday: Partly Sunny with highs near 40. Breezy.