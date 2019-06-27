Breezy and warm temps

Local Forecast

Our warm southwest flow continues with hot daytime highs, gusty winds and mild overnight lows. Central Idaho will look for mostly cloudy skies Some cooler air will move back in for Saturday, with highs back into the mid 70's. The Snake River Plain will be getting highs into the upper 70's and lower 80's. Thunderstorms will work back in for Sunday and Monday.

Friday - Partly sunny with highs into the lower 80's.

Saturday - Mostly sunny with highs into the upper 70's.

Sunday - A slight chance of thunderstorms with highs near 80°.

Monday - A slight chance of thunderstorms with highs into the mid 80's.

