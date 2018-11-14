Chance of snow Friday and Saturday

There is a storm moving through Northern Idaho and Montana late Friday. Some of that wet weather will creep in for Friday and Saturday, with most of the snow favoring mountain locations near the Montana border. For Thursday, we'll see lots of sun with near average temps.

Tonight: lows into the upper teens and lower 20's. Clear with light winds.

Thursday: Sunny with highs into the upper 40's.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain/snow with highs into the mid 40's. Friday night, we'll see a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Southwest . Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday: A slight chance of snow in the morning and mid-day. Partly to mostly cloudy, highs into the low 40's.