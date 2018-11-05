Chance of snow Tuesday
With a continuation of northwesterly flow across the region, we'll continue to see chances for snow showers on Tuesday and a bit of Wednesday. High pressure will build mid-week, resulting in cold and clear nights with temperatures dipping into the teens across the Snake River Plain. Daytime highs late-week will only hit into the upper 30's and lower 40's.
Tonight: Chilly and mostly cloudy. A small chance for showers. Lows in the upper 20's.
Tuesday: More chances for snoow showers, especially in the northern portions of the Snake River Plain and Highlands. Highs in the low 40's and breezy.
Wednesday: Partly Sunny with highs near 40. Breezy. Flurries possible, especially near the Wyoming border.
Thursday: Sunny, with a highs into the upper 30's.
