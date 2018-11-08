Chilly Next Few Days

Today we'll see sunny skies with below average temps. Winds will remain light. Mountain locations will hold a slight chance of snow on Saturday.

Today: Sunny with highs into the upper 30's to lower 40's

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, with a low into the teens.

Friday: Sunny with highs into the upper 30's to lower 40's

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of mountain snow showers and flurries. Highs into the low 40's.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs into upper 30's to lower 40's.