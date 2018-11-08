Chilly Next Few Days
Today we'll see sunny skies with below average temps. Winds will remain light. Mountain locations will hold a slight chance of snow on Saturday.
Today: Sunny with highs into the upper 30's to lower 40's
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, with a low into the teens.
Friday: Sunny with highs into the upper 30's to lower 40's
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of mountain snow showers and flurries. Highs into the low 40's.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs into upper 30's to lower 40's.
Most Popular Stories
- Updated Prince Harry reveals why Charles walked Meghan up the aisle
- Updated Toshiba plans to cut 7,000 jobs, focus on chipmaking
- Updated China's exports still soaring despite trade war
- Updated Robyn Denholm replacing Elon Musk as head of Tesla's board
- Updated Car companies rush to embrace scooters and bikes