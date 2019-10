Clearing and cold weather for the next couple of days, as our stormy weather exits the region. Look for lows close to zero for the Snake River Plain for the next couple of days.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high into the upper 20's and lower 30's. Light winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 40°.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high into the lower 40's.