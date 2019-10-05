Clearing out for Sunday and Monday

A few mountain snow showers, but otherwise we'll look for clearing skies in the Plain with warming temps. Highs for Sunday and Monday will top off into the 50's and 60's. A cold front will arrive late Tuesday and Wednesday with showers and gusty winds.

Sunday: Mainly sunny with highs into the Mid 50's. Light Winds

Monday: Sunny with highs into the mid 60's.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds through the day, with highs close to 70°. Showers late Tuesday as a cold front drives in for Wednesday. Gusty afternoon winds SW 15-40 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered snow and rain showers. Highs into 40's. Gusty Winds.