Clearing out for Sunday and Monday

Oct 05, 2019

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 05:26 PM MDT

A few mountain snow showers, but otherwise we'll look for clearing skies in the Plain with warming temps. Highs for Sunday and Monday will top off into the 50's and 60's. A cold front will arrive late Tuesday and Wednesday with showers and gusty winds. 

Sunday: Mainly sunny with highs into the Mid 50's. Light Winds

Monday: Sunny with highs into the mid 60's.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds through the day, with highs close to 70°. Showers late Tuesday as a cold front drives in for Wednesday. Gusty afternoon winds SW 15-40 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered snow and rain showers. Highs into 40's. Gusty Winds.

