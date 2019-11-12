Clearing out for Wednesday

A few isolated showers Tuesday night and early Wednesday, mainly for the higher elevations. We'll look for high pressure to work in from the south, bumping up our temps and clearing our skies. Our next threat for stormy weather hits late Friday and Saturday.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs into the lower 50's.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with highs into the mid to upper 50's.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high into the mid 50's. Friday night, A slight chance of rain after 11pm, mixing with snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low into the upper 20's. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Chance of showers, mostly cloudy with gusty winds. Highs into the upper 40's and lower 50's.

