Cold And Calm Weather On The Way

Another weak weather system is dropping in from the northwest today, though precipitation will be minimal and limited to the high country. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies for the Snake River Plain, with a light breeze. Cold daytime highs and overnight lows will continue for the rest of the week and through the weeknd.

Today: Slight chance of a shower, but partly to mostly cloudy with highs into the upper 30's to lower 40's.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, with a low into the upper teens.

Thursday & Friday: Sunny with highs into the upper 30's to lower 40's