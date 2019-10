Cold and clearing conditions heading into Thursday. A hard freeze is expected with lows back into the teens for the Snake River Plain and surrounding valleys.

Thursday: Clear and cold with highs onto the upper 30's for the Snake River Plain. morning low's back close to 15°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs into the mid to upper 40's.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs into the mid 50's.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs into the lower 60's.