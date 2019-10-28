Cold Blast with Snow Showers

A cold front from the north is ushering in frigid conditions and gusty winds for Eastern Idaho and Wyoming. We'll also have a chance of snow showers Monday night and Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Wind Chill Warning for Tuesday, for the Snake Highlands. Wind Chill values in the Snake River Plain will be 0° to -10°, with some mountain communities hitting -15° to -25°.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Scattered snow showers after midnight with low's around 8°. Gusty winds with NW winds 15-35 mph.

Tuesday: Windy, Chance of snow with highs into the mid to lower 20's. NE winds 20-35 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high into the upper 20's and lower 30's. Light winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.