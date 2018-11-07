Cold weather sticking around
We're slowly losing the snow overnight into Thursday. It's still possible to see some light flurries for Thursday. Otherwise, we'll see sunny skies with below average temps. Mountain locations will hold a slight chance of snow on Saturday.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, with a low into the upper teens.
Thursday & Friday: Sunny with highs into the upper 30's to lower 40's
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of mountain snow showers and flurries. Highs into the mid 40's.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs into the lower to mid 40's.