Cold with Rain/Snow Showers

Posted: Nov 06, 2018 04:44 AM MST

Updated: Nov 06, 2018 04:44 AM MST

With a continuation of northwesterly flow across the region, we'll continue to see chances for rain/snow showers on today and a bit of Wednesday. High pressure will build mid-week, resulting in cold and clear nights with temperatures dipping into the teens across the Snake River Plain. Daytime highs late-week will only hit into the upper 30's and lower 40's.

Tuesday: More chances for rain/snow showers, especially in the northern portions of the Snake River Plain and Highlands. Highs in the low 40's and breezy. 

Tonight: Chilly and mostly cloudy. A small chance for showers. Lows in the mid 20's.

Wednesday: Partly Sunny with highs near 40. Breezy. Flurries possible, especially near the Wyoming border. 

Thursday: Sunny, with a highs into the upper 30's.

