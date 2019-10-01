Cool and Sunny with a few mountain snow showers

One area of low pressure is leaving, only to be replaced with another low from the Northwest on Friday. We'll see a few snow showers in our mountains for Wednesday with a break on Thursday, before more scattered showers arrive on Friday.

Wednesday - Highs into the low 50's, mostly sunny for the Snake River Plain, scattered snow showers for our local mountains.

Thursday - Highs near 60, mostly sunny.

Friday - Windy, chance of rain and snow with highs into the lower 60's. Windy, with SW winds 15-30 mph.