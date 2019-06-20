Cooler air with showers

An area of low pressure is moving into the region with gusty winds backing off for Friday and dropping temperatures. We'll see scattered showers for Friday and Saturday. Looking nicer for Sunday with warmer weather working back in.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 60°, with overnight lows into the mid to upper 30's. SW winds 15-25 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with highs into the mid 60's.

Sunday: Sunny with highs into the lower 70's.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75.