Drier weather moving in for a couple of days

We'll see mostly dry conditions for the next couple of days, as high pressure builds over the Canadian border. There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms in our local mountains. More widespread showers and thunderstorms return for Friday and this weekend.

Tonight: A Few thunderstorms, breezy, with lows into the lower 40's. Chance of rain is 30%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs into the upper 60's and lower 70's.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with highs into the lower 70's. A slight chance of thunderstorms in our local mountains.

Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, highs into the lower to mid 70's.

Saturday: A 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms, highs into the mid 70's.