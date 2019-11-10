Dropping temps for Veterans Day

A weak disturbance can be seen in our local mountains with a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy and breezy for the rest of us for Sunday night and Monday. We'll see mostly sunny skies for Monday afternoon before another dry system sweeps in for Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cooler with highs into the upper 40's. N winds 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with highs into the lower 50's.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs into the lower 50's.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with highs into the mid 50's.