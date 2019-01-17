Freezing Rain This AM and More Active Weather Ahead
We're seeing freezing rain this morning from Blackfoot to Rexburg, with very slick conditions. This is especially true on the untreated roads, but even on roads such as I-15 and Yellowstone Hwy, conditions are slick. We'll continue to see a rain/snow mix in the valleys with lots of snow for the mountains. Active weather will continue into next week with several storms on the way.
Today: Freezing rain and a rain/snow mix across the Snake Plain with snow for the mountains. Temps will be in the mid to upper 30's to lower 40s down near Pocatello.
Tonight: A few snow showers in the valleys and more snow for the mountains. Lows in the 20's.
Tomorrow: A few snow showers with highs in the low to mid 30's.
Saturday: Highs in the low to mid 30's with snow showers.