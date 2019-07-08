Local Forecast

Hot weather on the way

By:

Posted: Jul 08, 2019 04:48 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 04:48 PM MDT

A cold front is exiting the region with gusty winds Monday evening into early Tuesday. There's a slight chance of an early morning shower for Tuesday, with warmer sunnier weather for the afternoon. Hot temps with highs into the 90's beginning on Wednesday. 

Tuesday - Morning clouds with a slight chance of a shower. Partly cloudy with highs rising into the low 80's.

Wednesday - Partly cloudy skies, highs into the low 90's

Thursday - Partly cloudy skies, with low 90's as highs.

Friday - Mostly Sunny with highs near 90°.

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories