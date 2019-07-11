Hot with Thundershowers

Hot weather with some afternoon and evening thundershowers. We'll also see breezy winds for Friday, with winds at 10-25 mph.

Friday - Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs into the mid 90's for the Snake River Plain. SW winds 10-25 mph.

Saturday - Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms, highs into the lower 90's, along with gusty winds.

Sunday - Partly cloudy with highs into the lower 90's. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Monday - Mostly sunny with highs