Hot with Thundershowers

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 04:19 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 04:19 PM MDT

Hot weather with some afternoon and evening thundershowers.  We'll also see breezy winds for Friday, with winds at 10-25 mph. 

Friday - Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs into the mid 90's for the Snake River Plain. SW winds 10-25 mph.

Saturday - Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms, highs into the lower 90's, along with gusty winds. 

Sunday - Partly cloudy with highs into the lower 90's. Slight chance of thunderstorms. 

Monday - Mostly sunny with highs

