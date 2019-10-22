Local Forecast

Keeping it windy for Wednesday

By:

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 04:23 PM MDT

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 04:34 PM MDT

We'll have a few mountain showers for Wednesday, but a clearing forecast for the rest of us with mostly sunny skies. We'll see temperatures rebounding back into the 50's, before another cold front moves in for the weekend. 

Wednesday: Mostly sunny for the valleys. Highs into the lower 50's. Mountain snow showers with gusty winds. 

Thursday: Mostly sunny with lighter winds. Highs into the lower 50's.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs into the lower 60's.

Saturday: Windy, Mostly cloudy with a chance or rain and snow. Highs into the lower to mid 40's.
 

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


