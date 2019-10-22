Keeping it windy for Wednesday

We'll have a few mountain showers for Wednesday, but a clearing forecast for the rest of us with mostly sunny skies. We'll see temperatures rebounding back into the 50's, before another cold front moves in for the weekend.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny for the valleys. Highs into the lower 50's. Mountain snow showers with gusty winds.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with lighter winds. Highs into the lower 50's.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs into the lower 60's.

Saturday: Windy, Mostly cloudy with a chance or rain and snow. Highs into the lower to mid 40's.

