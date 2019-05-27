Local Forecast

Memorial Sunday Weather

Here comes the rain again

  • Jeff Roper

Posted: May 26, 2019 07:16 PM MDT

KUPI/KIDK - More chances for storms/rain through Memorial Day Monday. 50% tonight and 80% tomorrow. 
Temps are reaching the upper 50's in the SRP, some 60's, but 10 degrees below normal (69).  Chilly nights (40's) with breezes 5-15mph, heavier in storms.  Some severe Thunderstorm activity is possible into Monday afternoon, with cloud-to-ground lightning, heavy downpours, 1/2 inch hail, and gusty winds, so outdoor plans should monitored for weather interruptions.  More on TV tonight at 9 & 10. 

