More Comfortable Temps Today

No major weather systems are expect through this work-week. There is a storm moving through Northern Idaho and Montana late Friday. Some of that wet weather will creep in for Friday and Saturday, with most of the snow favoring mountain locations near the Montana border. Until that point, we'll see lots of sun with near average temps through Friday.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40's.

Thursday: Sunny with highs into the upper 40's.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain/snow with highs into the mid 40's.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs into the low 40's.