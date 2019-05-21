Local Forecast

More Cool Temps and Showers

Posted: May 21, 2019 04:34 AM MDT

We're stuck with a wet weather pattern for the rest of this week and Memorial Day weekend.  A deep jet stream will continue to drop showers and unsettled conditions. 

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high into the mid 50's.  Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high into the upper 50's. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high into the upper 50's. Chance of precipitation is 50%

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high into the lower 60's. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

