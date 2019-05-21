More of the same
We're stuck with a wet weather pattern for the rest of this week and Memorial Day weekend. A deep jet stream will continue to drop showers and unsettled conditions. We'll see a break in the showers late Wednesday and early Thursday, before more showers blow in Thursday afternoon.
Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high into the upper 50's. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high into the upper 50's. Chance of precipitation is 30%
Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high into the lower 60's. Chance of precipitation is 60%.