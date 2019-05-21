More of the same

Local Forecast

Posted: May 21, 2019

We're stuck with a wet weather pattern for the rest of this week and Memorial Day weekend.  A deep jet stream will continue to drop showers and unsettled conditions.  We'll see a break in the showers late Wednesday and early Thursday, before more showers blow in Thursday afternoon. 

Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high into the upper 50's. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high into the upper 50's. Chance of precipitation is 30%

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high into the lower 60's. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

