More of the same

We're stuck with a wet weather pattern for the rest of this week and Memorial Day weekend. A deep jet stream will continue to drop showers and unsettled conditions. We'll see a break in the showers late Wednesday and early Thursday, before more showers blow in Thursday afternoon.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high into the upper 50's. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high into the upper 50's. Chance of precipitation is 30%

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high into the lower 60's. Chance of precipitation is 60%.