More showers by this weekend

Cold front on the move for Thursday and Friday. Look for highs into the 50's for Thursday with gusty winds. Chance of afternoon showers, with more snow and rain expected for this weekend.

Thursday: Windy, and cooler with highs into the mid to lower 50's. Chance of showers in the afternoon and evening. Windy, with speeds 15-35 mph.

Friday: Slight chance of rain and snow with highs into the mid to lower 50's. Staying windy, with speeds 15-35 mph.

Saturday: Scattered snow and rain showers. Highs into the lower 40's.

Sunday: Chance of showers, with highs into the upper 40's.