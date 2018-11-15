More Sun and Above Average Temps

For today, we'll see lots of sun with slightly average temps. There is a storm moving through Northern Idaho and Montana late Friday. Around 1-3 inches are expected for the high country, including areas such as Island Park and in the Eastern Highlands. There is even a possibility for a dusting here in the Snake River Plain Friday night. Cold and sunny conditions are expected for the weekend.

Thursday: Sunny with highs into the upper 40's.

Tonight: lows into the upper teens and lower 20's. Clear with light winds.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain/snow with highs into the mid 40's. Friday night, we'll see a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Southwest . Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday: A slight chance of snow in the morning and mid-day. Partly to mostly cloudy, highs into the low 40's.