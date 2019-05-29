Local Forecast

More Sunshine and Less Thunderstorms

We'll see mostly dry conditions for the next couple of days, as high pressure builds over the Canadian border. There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms today, but most of us will stay dry. More widespread showers and thunderstorms return for Friday and this weekend.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs into the upper 60's and lower 70's. A few thunderstorms are possible.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with highs into the lower 70's. A slight chance of thunderstorms in our local mountains. 

Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, highs into the lower to mid 70's.

Saturday: A 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms, highs into the mid 70's.

