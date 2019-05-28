Local Forecast

More Sunshine With a Few T-Storms

Posted: May 28, 2019 05:05 AM MDT

We'll see a few more storms for today as an area of low pressure over Utah moves to the east. We expect a break in the wet pattern for Wednesday and Thursday, before more showers move in for the weekend.

Tuesday: A chance of afternoon and evening storms. Sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs in the upper 60's to lower 70's with breezy winds from the north. 

Wednesday: Highs around 70 and sunny. 

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high into the lower 70's.

