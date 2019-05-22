More wet storms on the way

An area of low pressure over southern Nevada will be pushing north into Utah and Idaho by Thursday afternoon, with more showers and thunderstorms. We're keeping this wet pattern around for the weekend, as more wet weather rolls in from the Northwest.

Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high into the upper 50's. Chance of precipitation is 70%

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high into the lower 60's. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday & Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs into the mid to upper 60's. Chance of rain and thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: Rain likely with a thunderstorm risk. Highs into the mid 60's, with a 70% chance of precipitation.