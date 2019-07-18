Local Forecast

More wind for Friday, VERY HOT temps for next week

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 04:25 PM MDT

More wind in the forecast for Friday, with gusts at 20-35 mph. We'll see mostly sunny skies for the next few days. Only a few isolated thunderstorms near the Montana border and Yellowstone. High Pressure builds back in for next week, with HOT temperatures close to 100° for Monday afternoon. 

Friday - Windy with highs into the upper 80's. Partly cloudy skies. 

Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 85°.

Sunday - Sunny, with highs near 90°.

Monday & Tuesday- Sunny, highs into the upper 90's and low 100's. Tuesday, we'll start seeing a slight chance of afternoon and evening thundershowers.

