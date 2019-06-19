More wind in the forecast

Wind advisories in place for Thursday as well, thanks to a cold front and an area of low pressure, moving down from the north. We'll see cooler temperatures and showers for Central Idaho Thursday. More scattered showers and thunderstorms expected for Friday and Saturday.

Thursday: Gusty winds and mainly sunny during the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms for Thursday night. High temps into the mid 60's. SW winds 20-45 mph.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 60°, with overnight lows into the mid to upper 30's. SW winds 15-25 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with highs into the mid 60's.

Sunday: Sunny with highs into the lower 70's.