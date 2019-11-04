Mostly Sunny and Warming

High pressure keeping us dry and mainly sunny for the Snake River Plain. We'll continue to see some stormy weather to the east, which could put down a little more snow in Yellowstone NP.

Tuesday: Sunny with highs into the mid 50's for the Snake River Plain.

Wednesday - Friday: Mostly sunny with highs into the mid 50's for the Snake River Plain. Highs into the upper 40's for Jackson and surrounding higher elevation communities. Highs into the lower 50's for the Central Idaho Valleys.

After Sunday, we'll look for a chance of snow and rain showers entering back into the region.