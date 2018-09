Cooler temperatures are expected for this weekend as northwesterly flow ensues across the region. Saturday will be a sunny, pleasant day, with slightly below average temps. Smoke will start to creep in from the southwest.

Saturday: Sunny with highs into the upper 70's and lower 80's.

Sunday: A few mountain thunderstorms with highs into the lower 80's

Monday: Sunny, with highs in the low 80's.

Tuesday: Sunny with highs into the lower 80's.