Nicer Thursday, stormy Friday

Slightly warmer for Thursday before another storm system slides on through for Friday. We'll look for high temps into the lower to mid 60's for Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Stormy weather will arrive on Friday morning with a mixed bag of rain, snow and gusty winds. This storm clears quickly into Saturday with windy weather for the weekend, under sunny skies.

Overnight lows into the upper 20's with a freeze warning for the Snake River Plain.

Thursday, look for mainly sunny skies with highs into the lower 60's for Idaho Falls and the mid 60's for Pocatello.

Friday, colder with highs into the upper 40's. Scattered rain and snow showers with gusty winds.