Not bad for Friday, Windy Saturday

Mild and sunny with highs into the mid 50's with increasing winds before a cold front slides in for Saturday. We'll see gusty winds and a few showers for Saturday. After the cold front exits the region, a cold blast of air rolls in from the north, dropping temperatures.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs into the lower 60's. SW winds 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Windy, Mostly cloudy with a chance or rain and snow. Highs into the lower to mid 40's.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a few mountain snow showers. Highs into the upper 30's for the Snake River Plain.

Monday: Cold and sunny with highs close to 40°.