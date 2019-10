Cold, with patchy freezing overnight fog. From the fog, you could see some snow flurries. Otherwise, look for mainly sunny skies for Friday and Saturday.

Friday: Patchy morning fog, morning temperatures around 11° to 16°. Mainly sunny in the afternoon, with highs into the mid 40's.

Saturday: Mainly sunny with light winds. Highs into the mid 50's.

Sunday: Sunny with highs into the lower 60's.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs into the mid to upper 60's.