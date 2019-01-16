Rain, Freezing Rain & Snow

More snow and rain showers will be arriving overnight into Thursday for eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. Slightly warmer air will be sliding in with our stormy weather moving out of the southwest. Rain and snow showers will be mixed in the entire region. Several inches of snow is expected for Thursday for the upper valley. However, near Pocatello and further west, a rain/snow mix is likely and there is even the possibility of freezing rain.

Tonight: A chance of snow and freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low into the mid 20's. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: Breezy with rain/snow. Several inches are possible in those areas where the temperatures remain near or below freezing. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Thursday night, more scattered Snow showers with low's into the upper 20's. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Friday: Chance of snow, with highs into the mid to lower 30's. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday: A slight chance of snow showers with highs into the upper 20's and lower 30's.