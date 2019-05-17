Rainy and Windy For Friday

Rain and wind is expected throughout the day, with the possibility of a few thunderstorms embeded in some of the heavier rain showers. Temperatures will be much cooler for the next week. Look for more sunshine Saturday afternoon and into Sunday, before the next round of showers and thunderstorms arrives for Sunday afternoon/evening.

Friday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high into the mid to lower 50's.

Saturday: Partly sunny with AM showers possible, with a high near into the mid 50's Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly to mostly cloudy, with a high into the lower 60's.