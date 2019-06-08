Local Forecast

Saturday showers clearing for Sunday.

Freezing temperatures early Sunday morning, with a mostly sunny sky expected Sunday afternoon. We'll have a slight chance of snow and rain in Yellowstone NP and Grand Teton NP. High pressure is building back into the region for this week, with warming temperatures. 

Sunday: Sunny, with a high into the mid 60's. 

Monday and Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs into the lower to mid 70's.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs close to 80°.

Thursday- Saturday: A slight chance of thunderstorms with highs into the mid 70's.

