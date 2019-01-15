Scattered snow and rain showers this week

Our next round of snow will arrive Wednesday morning, with 1-2" of new snow possible for the Snake River Plain. Slightly warmer air will be sliding in with our stormy weather moving out of the southwest. Rain and snow showers will be mixed in the entire region, with the larger storm moving in for Thursday. Several inches of snow is expected for Thursday for the upper valley. However, near Pocatello and further west, a rain/snow mix is likely.

Tonight: A few snow showers with lows in the teens.

Wednesday: Snow showers with highs into the mid 30's. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Wednesday night, a chance of snow and freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low into the mid 20's. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: Breezy with rain/snow. Several inches are possible in those areas where the temperatures remain near or below freezing. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. Thursday night, more scattered Snow showers with low's into the upper 20's. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Friday: Chance of snow, with highs into the mid to lower 30's. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.