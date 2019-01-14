Scattered snow showers this week

Patchy freezing fog overnight into early Tuesday, with more snow scattered snow showers expected for Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday. We're going to have a fairly active pattern this week as snow showers will look to pass through the region, with the heaviest snowfall happening on Thursday. Temperatures will warm as well as these storms bring in milder air from the southwest.

Tonight: Patchy freezing fog with lows' around 5° to 10°. Wind chill values as low as -5. Light Winds at 5 to 10mph.

Tuesday: Areas of fog for the early morning. Scattered snow showers for the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 20's and lower 30's.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for snow. Highs near 30° with A 40% percent chance of snow. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday: Snow likely for the morning, then a rain and snow mix. Cloudy, with a high into the upper 30's. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.