Severe Weather possible Thursday afternoon

A storm system is moving in for Thursday afternoon. A strong cold front sweeps in late Thursday, along that frontal boundary, we have the potential for severe weather with scattered thunderstorms. We could see gusty winds, heavy rains, hail, downdrafts and a slight risk of a tornado.

Thursday: Partly cloudy in the morning, showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Highs close to 80°. SW winds 15-30 mph.

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, gusty winds, highs into the lower 60's.

Saturday: Chance of thunderstorms and showers, highs into the upper 50's. Winds 15-25 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs into the mid 60's.