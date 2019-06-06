Severe weather possible Thursday evening as thunderstorms and gusty winds set in. We'll see dropping temperatures for Friday, with even colder overnight and morning low's for Saturday morning.

Thursday evening: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe, with large hail, hail, damaging winds, and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50°. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, gusty winds, highs into the lower 60's.

Saturday: Chance of thunderstorms and showers, highs into the upper 50's. Winds 15-25 mph. Chance of snow in the overnight and early morning hours.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs into the mid 60's.