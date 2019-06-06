Severe Weather Possible
Severe weather possible Thursday evening as thunderstorms and gusty winds set in. We'll see dropping temperatures for Friday, with even colder overnight and morning low's for Saturday morning.
Thursday evening: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe, with large hail, hail, damaging winds, and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50°. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, gusty winds, highs into the lower 60's.
Saturday: Chance of thunderstorms and showers, highs into the upper 50's. Winds 15-25 mph. Chance of snow in the overnight and early morning hours.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs into the mid 60's.