Showers and thunderstorms
We're stuck with a wet weather pattern for the rest of this week and Memorial Day weekend. A deep jet stream will continue to drop showers and unsettled conditions.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high into the mid 50's. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high into the upper 50's. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high into the upper 50's. Chance of precipitation is 50%
Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high into the lower 60's. Chance of precipitation is 50%.