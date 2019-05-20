We're stuck with a wet weather pattern for the rest of this week and Memorial Day weekend. A deep jet stream will continue to drop showers and unsettled conditions.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high into the mid 50's. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high into the upper 50's. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high into the upper 50's. Chance of precipitation is 50%

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high into the lower 60's. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

