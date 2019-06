Scattered showers with breezy conditions for Saturday as our storm system exits the region. Expect freezing temperatures early Sunday morning with sunshine for Sunday afternoon.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Highs into the mid 50's, winds 10-20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high into the mid 60's.

Monday and Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs into the lower to mid 70's.